Steelers To Host Pep Rally On The North Shore

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Calling all of Steelers Nation!

The Steelers’ 18-16 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs sends them to face New England next Sunday night for a spot in the Super Bowl.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will host a pep rally Friday at Stage AE on the North Shore.

Beginning at 5:30 p.m. and continuing through 8 p.m., admission to the event is free for all Steelers fans and drink specials will be available throughout the evening.

The first 1000 fans will receive a giveaway item at the door.

Steelers alumni Kevin Greene, Hines Ward, Chris Hoke and Brett Keisel are all expected to attend and Larry Richert will emcee.

KDKA-TV will be live at 7:30 p.m. with hosts Bob Pompeani and former Steelers Quarterback Charlie Batch for an AFC Championship weekend show inside Stage AE.