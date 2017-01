PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — SWAT and police have surrounded a home in Mt. Oliver where an armed suspect is barricaded inside.

The incident began around 4:50 p.m. in the 100 block of St. Joseph Street.

KDKA Kym Gable reports the man is wanted in connection with an armed robbery reported in the area.

This is a developing situation, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.