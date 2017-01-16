Watch: Enormous Florida Gator Casually Strolls Past Tourists

LAKELAND, Fla. (KDKA) — Video of a giant alligator slowly strolling past tourists in Florida is going viral.
Nearly 20,000 people have shared the video captured in Lakeland. Kim Joiner posted the footage to the Circle B Bar Reserve Polk Nature Discovery Center Facebook group Sunday, writing, “I love Circle B. Nature at its best.”
Joiner assured CBS affiliate WKMG that the video is authentic. She said she estimated the beast to be at least 12 feet long.
