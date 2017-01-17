1 Person Shot During Baldwin Home Invasion

BALDWIN (KDKA) — One person was shot during a home invasion Tuesday night in Baldwin.
The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000-block of Harmening Avenue.
According to Allegheny County officials, the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s been no word on that person’s condition.
Allegheny County Police are investigating.
