1 Person Shot During Baldwin Home Invasion

January 17, 2017 10:23 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Baldwin, Home Invasion, Shooting

BALDWIN (KDKA) — One person was shot during a home invasion Tuesday night in Baldwin.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. in the 3000-block of Harmening Avenue.

According to Allegheny County officials, the person who was shot was taken to a local hospital for treatment. There’s been no word on that person’s condition.

Allegheny County Police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

