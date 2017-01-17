HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Pennsylvania Woman Faces Sentencing In Toddler’s Death

January 17, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Adriene Williams, Adrionna Williams, Bob Allen, Swissvale

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sentencing is set for a woman convicted of third-degree murder in the death of her 3-year-old daughter, whose body was found in a western Pennsylvania ravine.

An Allegheny County jury convicted 37-year-old Adriene Williams in August.

Prosecutors contend the Wilkinsburg woman somehow asphyxiated Adrionna Williams – they never said where or how – before leaving the girl’s body in a wooded area of Swissvale in June 2015.

Williams’ attorney argued the failure to pinpoint exactly where and how the girl died meant Williams shouldn’t be convicted.

But prosecutors say surveillance video and cellphone records show Williams drove to and from the area where the girl’s body was found despite claiming she drove to work in a different area while the girl was at her grandmother’s house.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

