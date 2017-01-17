Best Stores In Pittsburgh For Second-hand Baby Gear

by Janelle Sheetz Any parent will tell you kids are expensive, and particularly while kids are young, parents end up spending quite a bit of money on items children will outgrow quickly. Why not save yourself the money — and maybe even make some money — and turn to second-hand stores for baby needs? Second-hand stores offer everything from clothes to toys to furniture at a fraction of the price of regular retail, and the Pittsburgh area has plenty.

Once Upon a Child

3180 McIntyre Square Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15237

(412) 847-1660

onceuponachildmonroeville.com With locations in both Pittsburgh and Monroeville, One Upon a Child makes it easy to shop for everything you need, offering a savings of up to 70 percent off the usual retail price. They sell items such as strollers, highchairs, swings, gates, monitors, and more. You can be sure all items meet safety standards, too, as Once Upon a Child ensures no recalled items are stocked on their shelves. And if you’ve got some baby gear you’re looking to get rid of, the store’s list of most-wanted items includes strollers and cradles.

The Has Bin

4734 Library Road

Bethel Park, PA 15102

(412) 835-9111

www.hasbinshop.vpweb.com Find clothes for your child at any age and size at The Has Bin, a consignment and resale shop that’s been in business for over 25 years now — making it the area’s oldest, as well as the largest, with over 4,500 consignors. You can even get name-brand clothes that span childhood, with sizes stocked from infant to teen, plus accessories, toys, baby equipment and furniture. To make it even more affordable, The Has Bin also has daily sales, coupons and a $1 clearance section.

Iddy Biddy Fashions

3909 Washington Road

McMurray, PA 15317

(724) 942-3128

www.iddybiddyfashions.com McMurray’s Iddy Biddy Fashions consignment shop, located in Donaldson’s Crossroads, can take care of all your child’s needs, providing everything from clothes to cribs to strollers and more. Everything is checked for recalls before it’s sold, and all clothes are in great condition, so you know you’re getting quality items at a low price. Related: Ask A Pittsburgh Expert: 5 School Lunches Kids Can Make Themselves

Kid’s Kingdom

801 North Greengate Road

Greensburg, PA 15601

(724) 205-6738

www.welovekidskingdom.com Venture outside of Pittsburgh and to nearby Greensburg for a visit to Kid’s Kingdom, a resale store stocking items for preemies up to pre-teens, as well as maternity items, at up to 90 percent off sticker price. You can save even more money by taking advantage of seasonal sales, such as 25-cent sales on summer clothes during the winter. Kid’s Kingdom also buys gently used items if you’re looking to get rid of some items yourself — be sure to consult their buy list, as bringing in an item they need most can get you 20 percent off a clothing purchase.