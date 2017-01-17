‘City For All’ Agenda Aims To Make Pittsburgh More Inclusive

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new agenda introduced by a Pittsburgh official Tuesday aims to make the city more welcoming and inclusive.

Pittsburgh City Councilman Dan Gilman announced the pieces of legislation alongside faith-based, business and nonprofit leaders.

The legislation includes an ordinance that would prohibit the city from denying services to an individual based on their citizenship or immigration status and an ordinance banning companies convinced of wage theft from receiving City contracts for three years.

Also included in the legislation are a few resolutions: one calls on the Chief of Police to establish an Office of Multicultural Affairs, and one would make city services easier to use for people with visual or hearing disabilities and people learning English.

Finally, a Will of Council is calling on the United States Congress to preserve the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

