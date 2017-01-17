HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Dismembered Deer Carcasses Remain A Mystery In Ohio

January 17, 2017 7:31 AM
Filed Under: Deer., New Franklin, Ohio

NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) – Police in northeast Ohio have no leads in solving a Friday the 13th mystery involving the dumping of several dismembered deer carcasses alongside a road.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports the mutilated and disemboweled remains of at least three deer were discovered on the side of a road in New Franklin last Friday morning.

Police say the does were found wrapped in duct tape and they didn’t appear to be killed for meat.

Investigators believe someone harvested organs from the animals before they were left on the side of the road. Lt. Ed Klein said the case doesn’t look normal.

The Ohio Division of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife has been notified.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia