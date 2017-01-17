Disruptive Hospital Visitor Allegedly Attacks Officers, Threatens Hospital Employee

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An East End woman visiting a patient at UPMC Shadyside Hospital was arrested over the weekend after police say she disrupted patient care in an intensive care unit and fought with officers.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday in the cardiothoracic ICU unit.

According to a criminal complaint, UPMC officers were informed that 26-year-old Miamarshe Lynne Cole wasn’t complying with medical staff and threatened a nurse.

Officers told Cole she would need to leave the hospital due to her behavior, and, according to the criminal complaint, Cole responded, “I’m not [expletive] leaving.” Officers then told her she would be charged with defiant trespass. As they attempted to place Cole under arrest, she fought with the two officers, attempting to bite one officer on the arm and striking the other in the stomach and legs.

The criminal complaint says additional officers arrived to assist, and they were able to handcuff Cole. As Cole was being escorted out of the ICU, she allegedly told a nursing administrator, “I know your face, I know where you work. You don’t know who you’re dealing with. You don’t know who I know and what they’re capable of.”

Cole also allegedly shouted “Help, police brutality!” multiple times.

Cole repeatedly attempted to fight with officers, kicking one officer in the face, and slipped out of her handcuffs twice. Police say in one attempt to get out of the handcuffs, she flipped a chair.

While being transported to the Allegheny County Jail, investigators say she slipped out of the handcuffs again, tried to assault a Pittsburgh Police officer and attempted to escape from the police cruiser.

Officers say they found an unopened bottle of beer when they searched Cole’s purse for weapons and suspicious items.

The incident remains under investigation. Cole posted $50,000 bond Monday night and was released from jail.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter