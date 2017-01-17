HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown's Facebook Video | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing | Playoff Rally Friday | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Feds: McKesson Agrees To Pay $150M In Pill Shipment Case

January 17, 2017 10:07 PM
Filed Under: McKesson Corp., Prescription Drugs, West Virginia, Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) – Federal prosecutors say McKesson Corp. has agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations that the drug wholesaler failed to detect and report pharmacies’ suspicious orders of prescription pain pills.

The U.S. Justice Department and the U.S. attorney for West Virginia’s northern district announced the settlement in a news release Tuesday.

The settlement commits San Francisco-based McKesson to a multi-year suspension of sales of controlled substances from distribution centers in Colorado, Ohio, Michigan and Florida. It also imposes new and enhanced compliance requirements on McKesson’s distribution system.

In a statement Tuesday, Chairman and CEO John H. Hammergren said McKesson is “committed to tackling this multi-faceted problem in collaboration with all parties in the (prescription drug) supply chain.”

In 2008, McKesson agreed to a $13.25 million civil penalty for similar violations.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

