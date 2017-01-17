HERE WE GO!: Pittsburgh Beats KC | Recap | Brown Posts NSFW Video Of Tomlin Talking About Patriots | Chiefs Kelce Goes Off About Loss | More Stats | More Steelers | More NFL
Police Investigating Robbery At Canton Twp. Grocery Store

January 17, 2017 7:04 AM
Filed Under: Canton Township, Interstate Foodland, Robbed At Knifepoint, Robbery

CANTON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a grocery store in Canton Township was robbed Monday night.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. at the Interstate Foodland on Route 40.

According to state police, a man entered the store, approached the 16-year-old cashier and brandished a knife, demanding money. He took money from the cash register and fled the scene.

The suspect is described as a white man between 5-feet-6-inches tall and 5-feet-9-inches tall, weighing approximately 160 lbs. At the time of the robbery, he was wearing cuffed blue jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black Carhartt knit hat and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen heading west on Route 40 on foot.

Anyone with information about this robbery should call police at (724) 223-5200.

