Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle In Aspinwall

ASPINWALL (KDKA) — A man has died after being hit by a vehicle in Aspinwall on Tuesday evening.

Officials say the accident happened around 7:40 p.m. at the intersection of Freeport Road and Western Avenue.

According to Allegheny County Police, the victim had just gotten off a bus and was waiting with several other people to cross the street.

Witnesses told police that man “appeared unbalanced” and “suddenly darted across the street.” He was hit by an oncoming car and severely injured.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was cooperative.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he died. His name has not been released.

Police say they don’t expect to file any charges.

