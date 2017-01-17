Market District Recipes: Chicken Rfissa & Sukiyaki

Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin stopped by Pittsburgh Today Live to share two delicious recipes!

Chicken Rfissa

Compliments of Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin

Serves: 6 – 8

Prep Time: 4 1/2 hours (including marinating time)

Cook Time: 1 hour

Ingredients:

1 chicken, quartered

3 large onions, thinly sliced (approximately 6 cups)

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tsp salt

1 1/2 tsp black pepper

2 tsp ground ginger

1 tbsp ras el hanout

1 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp saffron threads

1 cup dry lentils

2 tbsp fenugreek seeds, soaked overnight and drained

1/4 cup cilantro, chopped

1/4 cup fresh parsley , chopped

, chopped 4 cups water

1 tsp ghee

Directions:

1. In a large bowl, mix the chicken with the onions, olive oil, salt, pepper, ginger, ras el hanout, tumeric and saffron.

2. Stir to coat the chicken well, cover, and set aside to marinate for four hours or overnight in the refrigerator.

3. Place the fenugreek seeds in a small bowl; cover with water and let soak while the chicken is marinating.

4. Heat a large, heavy-bottomed pot over medium heat.

5. Add just the chicken and brown on all sides.

6. Add the onion mixture to the pan and sauté for about 10 minutes.

7. Add the lentils, drained fenugreek seeds, parsley, cilantro and water.

8. Cover and simmer over medium-low to medium heat until the lentils are tender and the chicken is cooked through approximately 45 minutes.

9. Stir in the ghee.

10. Serve over msemen or bread

Note: Msemen can be shredded and place the in a steamer basket over the stew and steamed with a lid for about 10 minutes, until tender and heated through.

Sukiyaki

Compliments of Market District Chef Crystal Baldwin

Serves: 4

Prep Time: 15 minutes

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp oil

1/2 lb ribeye or sirloin beef, thinly sliced

1 package Shirataki noodles, drained and rinsed thoroughly

1 1/2 tbsp sugar

1/4 cup Japanese dark soy sauce

2 tbsp Japanese Mirin

1/4 tsp schichimi togarashi (Japanese 7 spice)

4 cups Nappa cabbage, cut into 2-inch chunks

5 green onions, cut into 2-inch pieces

1/2 lb extra firm tofu, cut into cubes

9 shiitake mushrooms

3 oz spinach (approximately 2 cups)

Directions:

1. Heat a wok or large pan over high heat. Add the oil.

2. Add the beef in the pan stirring constantly until browned and almost cooked through.

3. Stir in the sugar, soy sauce, Mirin and schichimi togarashi.

4. Add the rest of the ingredients and cook about 10 – 15 minutes.