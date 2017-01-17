Rowan Leads NC State Past Pitt 79-74

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Maverick Rowan scored a season-high 21 points and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Rowan matched a career high with six 3-pointers while Terry Henderson added 21 points and four 3s to help the Wolfpack (13-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snap a three-game losing streak.

An N.C. State defense called out by coach Mark Gottfried for a lack of toughness in a loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier held the Panthers to one field goal in the final eight minutes.

Michael Young scored 25 points, Cameron Johnson had 17 and Jamel Artis finished with 16 for the Panthers (12-7, 1-5), who have lost four in a row to take over sole possession of last place in the ACC.

