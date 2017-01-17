HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs Patriots In AFC Championship | Antonio Brown's Facebook Video | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video "It's Disappointing | Playoff Rally Friday | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Rowan Leads NC State Past Pitt 79-74

January 17, 2017 9:39 PM
Filed Under: College Basketball, NC State, Pitt, Pitt Panthers, University Of Pittsburgh

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Maverick Rowan scored a season-high 21 points and North Carolina State beat Pittsburgh 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Rowan matched a career high with six 3-pointers while Terry Henderson added 21 points and four 3s to help the Wolfpack (13-6, 2-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) snap a three-game losing streak.

An N.C. State defense called out by coach Mark Gottfried for a lack of toughness in a loss to Georgia Tech two nights earlier held the Panthers to one field goal in the final eight minutes.

Michael Young scored 25 points, Cameron Johnson had 17 and Jamel Artis finished with 16 for the Panthers (12-7, 1-5), who have lost four in a row to take over sole possession of last place in the ACC.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

