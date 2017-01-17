Shapiro Sworn In As New Pa. Attorney General

HARRISBURG (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA) — Former Montgomery County Commissioner Josh Shapiro took the oath of office as Pennsylvania’s next attorney general on Tuesday.

Supporters cheered as Shapiro, a Democrat, was sworn in at a ceremony near the state Capitol building.

Shapiro again drew hearty applause when he pledged that anyone who tries to undermine the rights of Pennsylvanians will have to go through him.

“I won’t be afraid to stand up to anyone. From the President of the United States to a multi-national company to a dealer on the street corner,” said Shapiro

Shapiro acknowledged the turmoil that convulsed the state attorney general’s office during the tenure of Kathleen Kane. He vowed that every decision made during his time at the helm will be “rooted in integrity.”

He said that his staff will sign a Code of Conduct and that he’s appointing a Chief Integrity Officer and a Chief Diversity Officer.

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Facebook

Follow News Radio 1020 KDKA on Twitter