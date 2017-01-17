United Way Offers Free Tax Preparation Help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — There is a lot that goes into preparing your taxes, and not everyone can afford to pay a professional to do it for them.

If you prepare them yourself, you may be missing out on some deductions, but the United Way can help.

It’s hard to believe, but tax time is right around the corner. This year the deadline is April 18.

There is a different way that you can get some help with your taxes. Certain low-income families have an opportunity to have volunteers help them with that.

It’s the “Money In Your Pocket Coalition” for low-income families.

Watch Rick Dayton’s interview with United Way program manager Kiandra Foster:



The program has gone on for some time and made a huge difference, with more than 350 volunteers last year helping people get rebates in excess of $15 million.

Tax payers with household incomes under $54,000 may qualify for the free, in-person tax help, while tax payers with household incomes under $64,000 can file taxes for free online at MyFreeTaxes.com.

Those who want to schedule an appointment to receive free tax return help can call 211 or visit PA 211 Southwest online, and operators will help schedule an appointment, determine eligibility for other resources and detail what paperwork is needed.

“In Allegheny County last year, more than half of the households we served said they received a refund that was greater because they got tax credits that they didn’t know existed before,” Kiandra Foster, program manager for United Way for Families, said. “So our tax preparers are ready to handle their tax situation and make sure they get every dollar available to them.”

These sites will be open through mid-April.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter