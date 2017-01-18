WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
E. coli Worries Prompt Mohawk School District To Cancel Classes

January 18, 2017 10:51 PM
BESSEMER, Pa. (KDKA) — The Mohawk School District will be closed on Thursday and all activities cancelled over concerns about E. coli in the water.

According to WKBN-TV, tests done by the Department of Environmental Protection on the water at the high school came back positive for E. coli.

Classes were also cancelled on Tuesday and Wednesday, but school officials say those are being counted as ACT 80 days, which the students will not have to make up.

However, Thursday’s cancellation has already been rescheduled for Feb. 20.

School officials say the elementary school runs on a separate water system, which has passed all of the DEP’s tests.

The Mohawk Area School District released this statement on their website:

“This message is to inform you that school will be cancelled for tomorrow, Thursday, January 19th. The district has completed the mechanical tie-in to the elementary well. Water testing has been completed and is being processed by a certified lab, which will then forward the results to the Department of Environmental Protection for approval to lift the boil water advisory. The elementary school runs on a completely separate water system and has passed all tests as required by the Department of Environmental Protection. The district is continuing to take a cautious approach to the situation and will resume classes when testing protocols have been satisfied. Please check back here each day for updates on the situation.

“The district will be submitting January 17th and 18th as ACT 80 days to the state. The students will not have to make up those days. This is possible due to additional hours built into the schedule for just such emergencies. However, beginning with Thursday the 19th, the students will have to make up academic days. Thursday’s rescheduled day would be February 20th. Students will attend school on February the 20th, 2017. While the cancellations are Inconvenient, we appreciate your cooperation as we ensure the best learning environment possible for your child. Again, school and all on-campus activities will be cancelled for tomorrow, Thursday, January 19th.”

WKBN-TV reports the boil water advisory will only be lifted when the water comes back clean for two consecutive days.

