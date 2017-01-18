Former Steeler Rod Woodson Talks Antonio Brown, How To Slow Down Tom Brady

PITTSBURGH (93-7 The FAN) – Current and former Steelers have all been weighing in on the Antonio Brown Facebook Live video from the team’s locker room following their win over the Chiefs last week, and Rod Woodson joined The Starkey and Mueller Show to share his thoughts.

“He’s a good young player,” Woodson said. “But it’s just not a good thing. Sometimes those in-house moments, those things that happen inside the locker room, that’s not for everybody else. That’s not for the fans. It’s for you to take and to keep as a player.”

Despite that, Woodson added, “I think Antonio Brown will learn from it and grow from it.”

Looking ahead to the actual game, Woodson told us why he thinks it’s so hard to slow down Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.

“At this time of his career, he’s seen every defense that you can draw up in the books,” Woodson said.

Woodson also looked at the ways you need to get to Brady.

“You have to find pressure more up the middle of the offensive line than on the edges because you don’t want him to step up into his throws on a consistent basis. To me, you have to get pressure, you’ve got to play tight man-to-man coverage, and then, hopefully, he just can’t find those small little windows that he consistently finds throughout his career.”

Speaking of Brady, Woodson ranked the remaining quarterbacks based on how they’re playing right now.

“I’m gonna say A-Rod [Aaron Rodgers] is playing lights out. Then, I would go [Tom] Brady, then I would go [Matt] Ryan, then I’d go Ben,” he said.

Click the audio link below to hear more from Woodson on his QB ratings, why Antonio Brown is so hard to defend and a great offer Woodson is a part of if you’re looking to score tickets to the Super Bowl:

