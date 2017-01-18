George Washington Escapes With 65-63 Win Over Duquesne

WASHINGTON (AP) – Yuta Watanabe had 15 points, Jaren Sina added 14 points, including a clutch 3-pointer, and George Washington beat Duquesne 65-63 on Wednesday night.

Duquesne’s Isiaha Mike blocked Sina on a 3-point attempt late in the shot clock, but Sina grabbed the deflection and put up another 3 to make it 63-57 with 36 seconds left.

Rene Castro answered with a 3-pointer and a layup to cut the deficit to 63-62.

Sina made a pair of free throws with 11 seconds left and Castro made the first of two free throws with seven seconds to cap the scoring.

Tyler Cavanaugh added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Colonials (10-9, 2-4 Atlantic 10), who squandered a 16-point lead from the first half but never trailed after Duquesne tied it at 56.

Castro led the Dukes (9-10, 2-4) with 13 points. Mike Lewis II and Emile Blackman added 11 points each.

