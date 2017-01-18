Kidsburgh: Skiing For Free And Without Parents’ Help

Story posted in partnership with Kidsburgh.org.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re not a skier, all the equipment and the whole concept can be a little intimidating. If you want your kids to ski, even if you don’t, it’s not that hard. And, it doesn’t have to be too expensive either.

In fact, Pennsylvania has a special program where kids in fourth and fifth grades can ski for free at resorts all over the state.

Like just about anything you learn, skiing is easier to pick up when you’re young. Kids have less fear, learn quickly and don’t have very far to fall.

Even if their parents don’t ski, many resorts like Hidden Valley will take care of everything.

“We have a program set up just for those families,” says Brett Lesnick, director of the Snowsports School at Hidden Valley Resort in the Laurel Highlands.

They have a program called the Rippers Adventure Club for kids ages 3 to 12.

“You come up from the parking lot, drop your child off right at the Rippers Adventure Club. We take care of the rest. We’ll see you at 3 o clock. It doesn’t get better than that,” Lesnick says. “We get them fitted for skis, snowboard, boots; take care of lunch; get them on the snow throughout the day.”

And if your child is in fourth or fifth grade, they can get a free ski or snowboard lesson, equipment rental and lift ticket, and the accompanying adult can get half off the same thing.

Plus, fourth and fifth graders can get three free lift tickets to come back.

“It is limited too,” says Alex Moser, director of marketing for Hidden Valley, Seven Springs and Laurel Mountain. “They sell out by the end of January, so go on ASAP to get the offer.”

If your child is already in middle or high school, many schools offer bus trips after school, taking advantage of night skiing. Lesnick says the majority of those students are first-time skiers and take an hour-long lesson when they arrive.

“At least the first hour, they have a ski instructor show them around the resort a little bit so they know where different trails are and know where to check in at end of lesson,” he says.

Here’s the link to the Pennsylvania Ski Areas Association where you can apply for the free ski passes and lesson for fourth and fifth graders: http://bit.ly/2iBBwiR

It’s actually $35 for the application, but that’s a great value for what you get. The free passes are good for Hidden Valley, Seven Springs, the newly re-opened Laurel Mountain, Nemacolin and all other resorts that participate in Pennsylvania.

