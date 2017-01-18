Murrysville Man Receives Presidential Pardon

MURRYSVILLE (KDKA) — President Obama granted 64 presidential pardons on Tuesday, bringing the total number issued during his administration to 212.

Among those on the most recent list is Michael Tedesco from Murrysville.

In 1990, Tedesco pleaded guilty to his role in a cocaine conspiracy that also involved reputed Penn Hills mobster Charles Porter. Tedesco served seven months behind bars.

“It’s something I wanted my whole life,” Tedesco, now 59, told KDKA’s Kym Gable. “We did all the paperwork and we just prayed about it from there, and God truly filled the dream today.”

Tedesco’s attorney, David Regoli worked on the petition, off and on, for five years.

“I knew it would be a long shot for Michael to get a pardon, knowing he was a co-defendant in this case, since it was such a high-profile case back in 1990,” said Regoli. “But the agent told me there were so many good things in the application about what Michael has done with his life since then.”

Tedesco owns a lucrative business in Murrysville, Cars Protection Plus.

Regoli says he regularly reaches out to employees who need help and spearheads many charity missions in his community.

“I made a mistake in my early years,” said Tedesco. “I admitted to what I did wrong and moved forward and continued to do what I did my whole life. I go to work. I try to do the right thing. I’ve always tried to help. I’ve shared my blessings with people.”

Tedesco is the only person from Western Pennsylvania on the most recent list of pardons.