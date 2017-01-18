Authorities Bust Up Ring Trafficking Heroin From Philadelphia To Washington Co.

WASHINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) — Two men have been arrested for allegedly trafficking heroin from Philadelphia to Washington County.

On Wednesday, county officials made the announcement and said they are committed to going after every supplier, even if it means traveling across the state to do it.

Talbert Hill-El, 36, and Jose Alicea, 35, are behind bars in Philadelphia County for allegedly trafficking heroin into Washington County. At a press conference Wednesday, officials explained how they first learned about the alleged dealers.

“A subject was arrested for the trafficking of heroin in Washington County. As a part of that investigation, information was developed that led to his two suppliers’ operation out of the Philadelphia area,” said Capt. David Heckman, Pennsylvania State Police.

Police estimate Hill-El and Alicea, both from Philadelphia, supplied around 35,000 doses of heroin to Washington County over a period of time.

“We conducted a buy bust operation in Philadelphia, which consisted of the arranging and purchase of 1,400 bags of heroin,” said Capt. Heckman.

Now, the men will be brought to Washington County for prosecution.

“I believe it’s highly appropriate that the drug dealers be tried in the community where the trade in their illegal products has caused devastation and tragedy,” said Washington County District Attorney Gene Vittone.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

According to Vittone, there were 3,489 criminal cases filed in the adult system in Washington County in 2016, with an unprecedented amount involving heroin and other opioids.

“Last year, for the first time in Washington County, and I suspect for many other counties, that heroin and opioids replaced alcohol as the number one drug involved in criminal cases,” said Vittone.

Police said if these arrests save even one or two people from fatally overdosing, it is a step in the right direction.