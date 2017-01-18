PTL Links: Jan. 18, 2017

Visit the links below for more on today’s guest & topics:
- Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Workshops
- Rania’s Catering
- Rania’s Recipes: Stuffed Shells & Orecchiette
- “The Wrong Dog”
- “The Wrong Dog” Book Signing At Penguin Book Shop
“What’s On Stage” Theater Links:
- PMT: “Hunchback of Notre Dame” – Jan. 26 – Feb. 5 at Byham Theater
- City Theater: “The Royale” – Jan. 21 – Feb. 12
- Barebones Productions: “The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity” – Jan. 26 – Feb. 4 at Ace Hotel
- Pittsburgh Public Theater: Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” – Jan. 26 – Feb. 26
- CLO Cabaret: “Pump Boys and Dinettes” – Jan. 26 – April 15
- Broadway Series: “Something Rotten” – Jan. 31 – Feb. 5
- “Jitney” – Opens On Broadway On Jan. 19.