Rania’s Recipes: Stuffed Shells & Orecchiette

If you’re looking for some comfort food ideas check out these two Italian-inspired recipes from Rania Harris!

Garlicky Shrimp and Feta Cheese Stuffed Shells

16 jumbo shells

2 ¼ cups marinara sauce

3 strip lemon zest

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 clove garlic

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 tablespoons capers

1 roasted red pepper

12 ounces peeled and deveined Shrimp

2 cup baby spinach

½ cup fresh basil

½ cup crumbled feta

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

Cook jumbo shells according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water to cool.

Spread 1-3/4 cups marinara sauce on the bottom of a large broiler-proof baking dish. In a large skillet, heat olive oil, garlic, lemon zest, and crushed red pepper flakes over medium heat until the garlic begins to brown, about 2 minutes. Add fresh lemon juice, capers, and roasted red pepper and toss to combine.

Remove from the heat and stir in remaining ½ cup marinara sauce. Toss with shrimp to coat. Fold in baby spinach, fresh basil, ¼ cup crumbled feta, salt, and pepper.

Spoon the mixture into the shells (about ¼ cup each) and place on top of the sauce. Sprinkle with ¼ cup crumbled feta, cover with foil, and bake until the shells are heated through, 12 to 15 minutes.

Heat broiler. Uncover, and broil until the cheese begins to brown, 2 to 3 minutes.

Serves: 4

Orecchiette with Sweet Sausage and Broccoli

5 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1-1/2 pounds ground pork sausage

1 large onion ~ diced

2 carrots ~ peeled and diced

½ stalk celery – diced

1 cup red wine

1-½ pounds orecchiette pasta

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

4 clove garlic

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes

1 large head broccoli

Asiago cheese

Directions:

Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven set over high heat. Place the sausage in the pan and allow it to cook, moving it occasionally to avoid sticking, until the fat has been rendered, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove meat from pan and set.

Remove the excess fat from the pan, reduce the heat to low, and add the onion, carrot, and celery. Sweat the vegetables over low heat for about 6 minutes or until tender, letting them get soft but not browned. Add the red wine and scrape the bottom of the pan with a wooden spoon as you stir the wine in to dislodge the browned bits of meat. Add the tomatoes, bring the mixture to a boil, and return the sausage to the pan. Reduce to a simmer and cook for 30 to 45 minutes, until the mixture is at ragu consistency, adding more liquid if necessary to keep the meat moist.

Bring 6 quarts of water to a boil and add 2 tablespoons salt.

While the water is heating, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a 12- to 14-inch sauté pan until almost smoking.

Add the garlic, chili flakes, and broccoli, and toss over high heat until the broccoli is tender, but still remains bright green.

Add the ragú and toss over high heat for 2 minutes, seasoning it with salt and pepper.

Drop the orecchiette into the boiling water and cook until tender yet al dente. Drain the pasta and add it to the pan containing the broccoli and ragú. Toss over high heat for 1 minute. Divide evenly among 6 warm pasta bowls, grate Asiago cheese over each bowl, and serve immediately.

Serves: 6