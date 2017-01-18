Sheraden High-Rise Fire Sends 1 Person To Hospital

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person was taken to the hospital after a fire broke out Wednesday evening at a high-rise apartment complex in the city’s Sheraden section.

The three-alarm fire broke out around 7:30 p.m. at the Goodwill Plaza apartments on Hillsboro Street.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the fire broke out in a sixth floor apartment. The sprinkler system activated, and the fire was contained to that one apartment.

One person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. That person is in stable condition.

UPDATE: @PghEMS has transported 1 individual from the Hillsboro Street fire to the hospital for smoke inhalation. Stable condition. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) January 19, 2017

The building sustained smoke and water damage.

