HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

American Airlines To Sell Restricted ‘Basic Economy’ Ticket

January 19, 2017 10:58 AM
Filed Under: American Airlines

DALLAS (AP) – Getting the cheapest fare on American Airlines will soon mean leaving that rolling carry-on bag at home.

Fort Worth-based American announced Tuesday that it will soon unveil its version of a “basic economy” fare that will presumably cost less than other coach tickets, but come with fewer comforts.

The idea behind the stripped-down ticket is to better compete with discount airlines for travelers on a tight budget.

Buyers will only be allowed to carry a personal item that fits under their seat. No wheeled carry-on bags.

American didn’t say how much the tickets would cost. Basic economy ticketholders will be in the last group to board unless you’re already a high-level member of American’s loyalty program or hold an American-branded credit card.

Tickets will be non-refundable and can’t be changed.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia