American Airlines To Sell Restricted ‘Basic Economy’ Ticket

DALLAS (AP) – Getting the cheapest fare on American Airlines will soon mean leaving that rolling carry-on bag at home.

Fort Worth-based American announced Tuesday that it will soon unveil its version of a “basic economy” fare that will presumably cost less than other coach tickets, but come with fewer comforts.

The idea behind the stripped-down ticket is to better compete with discount airlines for travelers on a tight budget.

Buyers will only be allowed to carry a personal item that fits under their seat. No wheeled carry-on bags.

American didn’t say how much the tickets would cost. Basic economy ticketholders will be in the last group to board unless you’re already a high-level member of American’s loyalty program or hold an American-branded credit card.

Tickets will be non-refundable and can’t be changed.

