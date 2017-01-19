HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
Cops: Mom Attacks Assistant Principal After Welfare Hearing

January 19, 2017 10:10 AM
Filed Under: Carisa Rhoads, Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. (AP) – Police say a Pennsylvania woman beat up her daughter’s assistant vice principal after she testified at a child welfare hearing.

Pottsville police say 37-year-old Carisa Rhoads went after North Schuylkill Elementary official Janel Hansbury after Monday’s county Children and Youth hearing. Confidentiality laws prevent the county from discussing the purpose of the hearing, but police say Rhoads yelled and cursed at Hansbury in the parking lot, then beat her up.

Hansbury told police Rhoads grabbed her hair and threw her to the ground before punching, kicking and kneeing her.

Rhoads, of Frackville, remained jailed Thursday on aggravated assault and other charges. She doesn’t have an attorney listed in court records.

Rhoads faces a preliminary hearing Jan. 23.

