Crime Stoppers: Police Working To Solve 2015 East Hills Homicide

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help from the public solving the murder of a young man in the East Hills.

Shaquan Johnson, 20, was shot multiple times in the 7900-block on Inglenook Place in the East Hills around 1 a.m. on June 2, 2015. He later died of his wounds at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

So far, investigators have not made an arrest, nor have they established a motive.

Johnson’s family says Shaquan graduated from Westinghouse High School where he excelled in sports and was a standout basketball player.

His death, they say, has left a void in their lives.

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Michael Pilyik said, “It appears Johnson was in a house with other people. We think he was called or summoned outside of his house. He comes out on the front steps, [and] that’s when he was ambushed.”

Johnson’s sister, Ashia Wilkerson, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “Sometimes you gotta do right by others and expect the same in return. There’s no excuse for what they did. You took someone’s child, someone’s brother, someone’s friend, so on and so forth. It’s unbearable.”

Shahntayla Holliday, the victim’s cousin, said, “Somebody knows something, somebody close knows something. It’s messed up because people say they care about you, they care about someone, and when something like this happens, everybody disappears.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is worth up to $1,000.

