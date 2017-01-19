HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Crime Stoppers: Police Working To Solve 2015 East Hills Homicide

January 19, 2017 12:34 AM By Ralph Iannotti
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Crime Stoppers, East Hills, Homicide, Ralph Iannotti, Sha'quan Johnson

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help from the public solving the murder of a young man in the East Hills.

Shaquan Johnson, 20, was shot multiple times in the 7900-block on Inglenook Place in the East Hills around 1 a.m. on June 2, 2015. He later died of his wounds at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.

So far, investigators have not made an arrest, nor have they established a motive.

Johnson’s family says Shaquan graduated from Westinghouse High School where he excelled in sports and was a standout basketball player.

His death, they say, has left a void in their lives.

Pittsburgh Police Sgt. Michael Pilyik said, “It appears Johnson was in a house with other people. We think he was called or summoned outside of his house. He comes out on the front steps, [and] that’s when he was ambushed.”

Johnson’s sister, Ashia Wilkerson, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “Sometimes you gotta do right by others and expect the same in return. There’s no excuse for what they did. You took someone’s child, someone’s brother, someone’s friend, so on and so forth. It’s unbearable.”

Shahntayla Holliday, the victim’s cousin, said, “Somebody knows something, somebody close knows something. It’s messed up because people say they care about you, they care about someone, and when something like this happens, everybody disappears.”

The Pittsburgh Crime Stoppers number is 412-255-8477.

Information leading to an arrest and conviction is worth up to $1,000.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

More from Ralph Iannotti
Comments

Comments are closed.

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia