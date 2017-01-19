Dog Found In Michigan With Ears, Nose Cut Off

HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
January 19, 2017 11:19 AM
Filed Under: Detroit

DETROIT (AP) – Animal welfare authorities in Detroit are trying to find whoever is responsible for maiming a dog found with his ears and nose cut off.

The Michigan Humane Society has released a photo of the Rottweiler mix, which was found in the city on Tuesday. The society says a concerned citizen called them after spotting the dog. The animal was taken to veterinarians and treated.

Investigator Mark Ramos says the maiming has caused the dog “a great deal of suffering.”

The society is offering a $2,500 reward for the arrest and conviction of whoever hurt the dog.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

