Feds Grant Pennsylvania 4 More Months To Comply With Real ID

January 19, 2017 10:24 AM
Filed Under: REAL ID, Tom Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Federal authorities are giving Pennsylvania a few more months to comply with a 2005 federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver’s licenses to be valid for federal purposes.

Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration made the announcement Thursday.

The extension for compliance with the Real ID law means that, for now, Pennsylvania licenses will be sufficient proof of identification to get into federal facilities.

A state legislative fix could be needed to avoid more widespread problems for travelers next year, when Real ID standards will be required for people boarding commercial airlines.

The state’s new deadline is June 5.

A 2012 state law is keeping Pennsylvania from meeting the federal law’s requirements.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

