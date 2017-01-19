Goodwill Teams With Roadie App To Make Donating Easier

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Goodwill is making it easier for you to donate the stuff you no longer need.

They are partnering with the Roadie “on-the-way delivery network” to offer free pick-up and delivery of your donations.

Just request a driver through their app and they’ll pick-up your stuff and deliver it to the nearest Goodwill.

The service is free to anyone who donates before Feb. 28.

For more information on the service, visit: https://www.roadie.com/goodwill

And for additional details on donating to Goodwill, visit: http://www.goodwillswpa.org/donate-goods

