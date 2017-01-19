WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Greensburg Police Searching For Men Wanted On Attempted Homicide Charges

January 19, 2017 5:44 PM
Filed Under: Daishawn Stikkel, Greensburg, Nathan Childs

GREENSBURG (KDKA) — City of Greensburg Police are requesting assistance with locating two men.

Daishawn Stikkel, 22, and Nathan Childs, 21, are wanted on attempted homicide charges related to a shooting in March of 2016.

Stikkel is likely operating a 2013 Toyota Corolla, Sedan, Pennsylvania plates, JYD 6878, orange/red in color.

Both suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

Stikkel reportedly made comments about fleeing to Texas and Childs has ties to Eastern Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information on their location should contact City of Greensburg Police at 724-834-3800 or 911.

