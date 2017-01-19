Leaders Give Final Approval For Beaver Co. Shell Cracker Plant

POTTER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – After years of planning and contentious debate, a major project is taking a big step forward.

It promises to create thousands of jobs and potentially billions of dollars in revenue.

Shell wants to build a cracker plant in Potter Township. Last night, township supervisors unanimously voted to give final approval for a conditional use permit application.

Supporters and opponents of the ethane cracker plant had one minute to voice their opinions before the supervisors voted.

This plant has been a controversial issue for residents who live near the area where the plant will be located.

Many of those opposing it cite health and environmental concerns. The supervisors want Shell to conduct monthly noise studies and on demand traffic analysis, in addition to lighting studies.

Construction on the complex is expected to begin next year. It will include a natural gas power plant and three pipe lines. The cracker will pump small plastic pellets, which will be used in plastics manufacturing.

During the peak of construction, 6,000 people are expected to be employed. The complex will have 600 permanent employees.

