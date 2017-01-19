HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
Masked, Armed Suspect Holds Up Bank In Bethel Park

January 19, 2017 11:15 PM
BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police are searching for a masked gunman who held up a bank in Bethel Park on Thursday evening.

According to Bethel Park Police, the suspect walked into the Brentwood Bank in the South Park Shops on Library Road just after 5:30 p.m. and pulled out a black semi-automatic gun.

WEB EXTRA: Surveillance Video Of Robbery —

Police say the suspect ordered all the customers to the ground and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-6-inches tall with a husky build.

(Source: Bethel Park Police Department)

(Source: Bethel Park Police Department)

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and dark-colored work boots. A black mask was covering his face.

Officials say he was able to run away before police arrived at the scene.

(Source: Bethel Park Police Department)

(Source: Bethel Park Police Department)

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

