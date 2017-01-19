Masked, Armed Suspect Holds Up Bank In Bethel Park

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Police are searching for a masked gunman who held up a bank in Bethel Park on Thursday evening.

According to Bethel Park Police, the suspect walked into the Brentwood Bank in the South Park Shops on Library Road just after 5:30 p.m. and pulled out a black semi-automatic gun.

WEB EXTRA: Surveillance Video Of Robbery —

Police say the suspect ordered all the customers to the ground and demanded money from the tellers.

The suspect is described as a white male, about 5-feet-6-inches tall with a husky build.

He was wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and dark-colored work boots. A black mask was covering his face.

Officials say he was able to run away before police arrived at the scene.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the Bethel Park Police Department at 412-833-2000.

