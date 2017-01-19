Smoke Pours From McKeesport Home As Crews Battle Fire

MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — Fire caused significant damage to a home in McKeesport Thursday night.

The two-alarm fire broke out around 9 p.m. in the 2400-block of Highland Avenue.

Smoke and flames poured from the home as crews worked to put out the blaze.

According to initial reports, it may have started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no word on what sparked the fire.

