Parkway North Crash Causing Extensive Backups

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) –A crash on the Parkway North is causing extensive backups this morning.

The accident happened around 5:40 a.m. on the southbound side of the road, just past the Interstate 79 split.

The lone vehicle involved appears to have hit the guardrail and caught on fire.

At this point, it is unclear if anyone was hurt.

Meanwhile, both lanes of southbound traffic were closed for a brief period of time. Around 6 a.m., one lane reopened as crews worked to clear the accident.

As a result, traffic was backing up to the Wexford exit on I-79.

