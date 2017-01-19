Penguins Encourage Fans To Bring Terrible Towels To Game Vs. Boston

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Penguins are doing their part to drum up support for the Steelers ahead of the AFC Championship Game.

On Sunday, Pittsburgh fans will be treated to a double-feature against foes from the Boston region.

At 3 p.m., the Penguins will host the Boston Bruins at PPG Paints Arena. With that in mind, the Penguins are encouraging fans to bring Terrible Towels to the game. If you don’t have one, a gold Penguins playoff towel is also acceptable.

Maybe, we’ll even see a repeat of this classic moment:

It’s all being done as a giant show of support as the Steelers take on the New England Patriots at 6:40 p.m. We don’t need to tell you, but the winner advances to the Super Bowl.

So, get out your towels and get ready to cheer for two Pittsburgh wins on Sunday!

