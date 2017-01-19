Police: Candy Store Employee Secretly Filmed Women In Bathroom

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — A candy store employee is accused of hiding a cell phone in the store bathroom in an attempt to take video of women in the restroom.

Officers were called to Rosalind’s Candy Castle in New Brighton back in November.

The owner handed over the phone of an employee, Aaron Zimmerman, and informed officers that the device contained video of one of his employees in the bathroom.

When officers confronted Zimmerman he admitted the phone was his and that he placed it next to the toilets in an attempt to record women using the restroom.

He stated that he filmed three other females and that none of them were aware they were being filmed nor did they give them permission to do so.

Zimmerman is charged with five counts of invasion of privacy.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Stay with KDKA and KDKA for more information and watch Paul Martino’s full story on the evening news.