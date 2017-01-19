Police Investigating After Arlington Woman Shot Through Window Of Home

ARLINGTON (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a woman was shot in the leg inside her Arlington home early Thursday morning.

According to police, the incident happened in the 2900 block of Spring Street around 3:50 a.m.

The 22-year-old victim told police that she had just returned home when bullets started flying through the window.

She was taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital in stable condition.

Police observed multiple bullet holes in the front window. A nearby parked vehicle was also damaged by gunfire.

No arrests have been made, but shell casings were found in the road.

