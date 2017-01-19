HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers |
Report: Landslides Cause Road Restrictions Near New Brighton Schools

January 19, 2017 1:15 PM
Filed Under: Harmony Road, New Brighton, New Brighton Area School District

NEW BRIGHTON (KDKA) — Officials say continued landslides in the New Brighton area are creating problems and causing road restrictions.

The Beaver County Times reports a landslide partially closed Harmony Road near the entrance to the New Brighton Area School District campus Thursday.

The restriction is expected to be in place indefinitely, but school buses will still be able to use the road.

Nicole Oliver, assistant borough secretary, said that the road is safe to use, but that the continued landslides have been a “hassle.”

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.com for more information.

