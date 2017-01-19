Several Allegheny Co. Depts. Moving To New Locations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major move is affecting hundreds of workers in Allegheny County.

KDKA has learned several county departments are moving out of their current location on Lexington Avenue in Point Breeze, and that includes county police and the 911 center.

The sprawling complex in Point Breeze has served Allegheny County well, but now it’s time to pack the moving trucks.

First, Allegheny County Police offices will relocate to Parkway Center in Green Tree. It’s a more centralized location, which officials say will boost efficiency and give them a building all to themselves.

“More control over security. Not just our law enforcement personnel and civilian employees, but also since it’s not a mixed-use facility, we won’t have as many people coming and going and we have witnesses to protect. Things of that nature,” said Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

The emergency services division, which includes the 911 center and fire marshal, will also make the shift to another new location thanks to a PEMA grant of nearly $2 million.

“It’ll be used for technology, also equipment, facilities and services. So that’s going to be a component of wherever we do move,” said Allegheny County Manager William McCain. “It will help us more regionally, and also factor into what location I select.”

Also, informed sources tell KDKA that location has already been singled out. The former US Airways dispatch building in Moon Township.

But McCain would not comment on the exact location.

The county’s Director of Communications says she can’t say anymore due to ongoing negotiations.