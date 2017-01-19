HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Several Allegheny Co. Depts. Moving To New Locations

January 19, 2017 12:52 AM By Kym Gable
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Allegheny County 911, Allegheny County Police, Green Tree, Kym Gable, Parkway Center, Point Breeze

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A major move is affecting hundreds of workers in Allegheny County.

KDKA has learned several county departments are moving out of their current location on Lexington Avenue in Point Breeze, and that includes county police and the 911 center.

The sprawling complex in Point Breeze has served Allegheny County well, but now it’s time to pack the moving trucks.

First, Allegheny County Police offices will relocate to Parkway Center in Green Tree. It’s a more centralized location, which officials say will boost efficiency and give them a building all to themselves.

“More control over security. Not just our law enforcement personnel and civilian employees, but also since it’s not a mixed-use facility, we won’t have as many people coming and going and we have witnesses to protect. Things of that nature,” said Allegheny County Police Superintendent Coleman McDonough.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The emergency services division, which includes the 911 center and fire marshal, will also make the shift to another new location thanks to a PEMA grant of nearly $2 million.

“It’ll be used for technology, also equipment, facilities and services. So that’s going to be a component of wherever we do move,” said Allegheny County Manager William McCain. “It will help us more regionally, and also factor into what location I select.”

Also, informed sources tell KDKA that location has already been singled out. The former US Airways dispatch building in Moon Township.

But McCain would not comment on the exact location.

The county’s Director of Communications says she can’t say anymore due to ongoing negotiations.

More from Kym Gable
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How
Get The All New CBS Local App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia