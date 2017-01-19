Stewart’s 21 Points Leads Robert Morris Past CCSU, 74-67

HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Latest On Antonio Brown Video | Playoff Rally | More Steelers
January 19, 2017 11:37 PM
Filed Under: Central Connecticut State, College Basketball, RMU, Robert Morris Colonials, Robert Morris University

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) – Kavon Stewart had 21 points, five rebounds, six assists and two steals and Robert Morris beat Central Connecticut State 74-67 on Thursday night.

Matty McConnell made 4 of 8 from 3-point range and finished with 12 points, Dachon Burke scored 11 and Aaron Tate had 10 points and nine rebounds for Robert Morris (7-13, 3-4 Northeastern Conference).

Stewart’s 3-pointer with 11:03 to play gave the Colonials – who never trailed – their biggest lead, 53-42. Chris Williams trimmed CCSU’s deficit to 59-53 before McConnell hit 3s on back-to-back possessions and Robert Morris led 67-58 with two minutes left. Stewart made 5 of 6 free throws, and Burke hit 2 of 2, from there to seal it.

The Blue Devils shot 52.2 percent, their second-highest this season, but committed 20 turnovers which RMU converted into 25 points.

Austin Nehls scored 22, including four 3-pointers, and Khalen Cumberlander had 13 points for CCSU (2-16, 0-7), which has lost 13 in a row – the second-longest active losing streak in the nation.

