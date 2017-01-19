The Milk Shake Factory Recipe: Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake

It may be cold outside, but there’s never really a bad time for ice cream or milkshakes! Check out this recipe for a frozen hot chocolate shake from The Milk Shake Factory!
Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake Recipe
Ingredients
- 2-3 scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
- ¾ cup Whole Milk
- 2 Tbsp Chocolate Syrup
- 3 Tbsp Hot Fudge
- 2 Tbsp Marshmallow Cream
- *Optional Whipped cream*
Directions
Blend ice cream, chocolate sauce, fudge, marshmallow cream, and 4 ounces of milk. While blending, add remaining milk slowly and blend until smooth. Serve with whipped cream.