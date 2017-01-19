HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
The Milk Shake Factory Recipe: Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake

January 19, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake, The Milk Shake Factory

It may be cold outside, but there’s never really a bad time for ice cream or milkshakes! Check out this recipe for a frozen hot chocolate shake from The Milk Shake Factory!

Frozen Hot Chocolate Shake Recipe

Ingredients

  • 2-3 scoops Chocolate Ice Cream
  • ¾ cup Whole Milk
  • 2 Tbsp Chocolate Syrup
  • 3 Tbsp Hot Fudge
  • 2 Tbsp Marshmallow Cream
  • *Optional Whipped cream*

Directions

Blend ice cream, chocolate sauce, fudge, marshmallow cream, and 4 ounces of milk. While blending, add remaining milk slowly and blend until smooth. Serve with whipped cream.

