HERE WE GO!: Steelers Vs. Patriots | Brown's Apology | Tomlin: Brown Will Be Punished | Ben On AB Video | Dunlap: More Antonio Brown | Bill Cowher | Rod Woodson | Playoff Rally | More Steelers | More Stats | More NFL
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Harmar Nest

Watch: Robert Downey Jr. Shouts ‘Go Steelers’ At People’s Choice Awards

January 19, 2017 11:03 AM
Filed Under: People's Choice Awards, Robert Downey Jr., Steelers

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today we welcome the newest member of Steelers Nation: Iron Man himself.

Robert Downey Jr. gave a proud shout out to the black and gold Wednesday night while accepting the award for “Favorite Action Movie Actor.”

He snuck a “Go Steelers” in while referencing his mother’s home state of Pennsylvania.

Elsie Ann Downey, of Dormont, passed away in 2014.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The man seated next to Downey in the front row was dressed head to toe in Steelers gear.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

New Podcast Network
Learn How

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia