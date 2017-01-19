Watch: Robert Downey Jr. Shouts ‘Go Steelers’ At People’s Choice Awards

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Today we welcome the newest member of Steelers Nation: Iron Man himself.
Robert Downey Jr. gave a proud shout out to the black and gold Wednesday night while accepting the award for “Favorite Action Movie Actor.”
Watch @AshleyMGreene present the award for “Favorite Action Movie Actor” to @RobertDowneyJr #PCAs
– pic.twitter.com/gyL3Sm96AD
— People’s Choice (@peopleschoice) January 19, 2017
He snuck a “Go Steelers” in while referencing his mother’s home state of Pennsylvania.
Elsie Ann Downey, of Dormont, passed away in 2014.
The man seated next to Downey in the front row was dressed head to toe in Steelers gear.