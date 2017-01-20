AFC Championship Game Predictions From KDKA-TV And WBZ-TV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots are set to square off on the field Sunday and as you can imagine the predictions for the game are all over the place.

The experts at both KDKA-TV and WBZ-TV are now saying what they think will happen Sunday in the AFC Championship.

Here’s a look at their picks:

Bob Pompeani, KDKA-TV Sports

Steelers 34, Patriots 27:

There are many keys to the game. The biggest is Steelers run game as it relates to time of possession. Le’Veon is a jacked up sports car with the work ethic of a truck. Bell has been wildly effective on first down runs.

In his last five games, Bell is averaging 6.3 yards per rush on first down carries. That makes play calling much easier and much more efficient. That can force Patriots into more single coverage, and it could make it Antonio Brown vs Malcom Butler. I like that matchup. If this all happens on offense, and I think it will, the Steelers will occupy clock and keep Tom Brady off the field.

As they say, the best defense is a good offense. It starts there. The Steelers defense must do to NE what KC did to them last week, limit points in the red zone. Patriots will get their yards, they are impossible to stop, but the Steelers need to slow them down and make them take FGs and not touchdowns.

Steve Burton, WBZ-TV Sports

Patriots 38, Steelers 28:

The Patriots offense laid and egg last Saturday against the Texans and still put up 34 points.

Bill Belichick made it clear this week: Everyone has to step up against the Steelers. We could be in for a high-scoring affair as the two teams battle for a trip to Super Bowl LI. Even though the Steelers didn’t score a touchdown last week, and won with six field goals, Ben Roethlisberger should find the end zone in Foxboro.

But the Patriots will be ready, and coming off a bad game may be the perfect time to face the Steelers.

Rich Walsh, KDKA-TV Sports

Steelers 30, Patriots 27:

The Steelers are the hottest team in the league right now.

I know it won’t be easy in Foxborough but I think they are due to reverse their fortunes there. Plain and simple, their defense has been playing really well. If they can get to Tom Brady like Houston did, they have a chance because the Steelers offense can score with any team in the NFL.

Speaking of offense, they are healthy and I think they have the perfect make up with Bell and Brown to beat the Patriots.

Dan Roche, WBZ-TV Sports

Patriots 35, Steelers 27:

There are a lot of things favoring the Patriots in this one. It’s their sixth straight trip to the AFC Championship, so there are plenty of players who felt the sting of losing in Denver last year, but also the elation of winning two seasons ago at home. The Pats play well at Gillette Stadium and Tom Brady is 6-2 lifetime vs Ben Roethlisberger.

However, the Steelers gutted out an 18-16 win at Kansas City Sunday night so they have no fear of playing in a hostile environment.

But, over the course of Brady and the Patriots illustrious history, when they don’t play well one week, they follow it up with a great performance. I’ll go with that.

Levan Reid, WBZ-TV Sports

Patriots 33, Steelers 17:

I get it. The Pats didn’t have their best game against the Houston Texans and everybody is leaning towards the Steelers this weekend. Ironically, I feel this game will be easier for the Pats than last week’s game.

First, let’s not forget that the Chiefs backed into that No. 2 seed. That was Oakland’s and then Derek Carr got hurt. Kansas City hasn’t won a playoff game at home since 1994 and Alex Smith is a pure disappointment.

Also, if the Steelers come into Foxboro and settle for field goals, they will lose miserably.

The Pats haven’t allowed a rushing touchdown since last season. In their so-called “bad game” last weekend, they put 34 on the board.

The Patriots are the better team. They’ll be heading to Houston for Superbowl LI.