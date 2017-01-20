Cops: Teller Put GPS Device With Money To Thwart Pa. Bank Robber

PILLOW, Pa. (AP) – Police say a quick-thinking bank teller at a central Pennsylvania helped them catch a robbery suspect by tossing a GPS device into the money sack he took.

Twenty-five-year-old Jacob Snyder, of Coal Township, is set to be arraigned Friday on robbery and other charges in the heist at the BB&T Bank in Pillow.

Police say Snyder robbed the bank about 11:15 a.m. Tuesday then drove away, but police were able to track him because of the GPS device. He was arrested after a short chase.

Online court records don’t list an attorney for Snyder, who remained in the Dauphin County jail Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear why his arraignment was delayed until Friday, though he was also being held on a probation violation warrant out of Northumberland County, too.

