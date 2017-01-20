DC Police Confront Group Of Demonstrators

WASHINGTON (AP) – As Donald Trump and President Barack Obama made their way to the Capitol, police were confronting a group of demonstrators wearing black in downtown Washington and using what appeared to be pepper spray.

Police pepper spray protester, others yell at him to stop resisting pic.twitter.com/pddhiHV6cs — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) January 20, 2017

Protesters were carrying signs denouncing capitalism and Trump.

Police cordoned off about 100 demonstrators who chanted “hands up, don’t shoot.”

A helicopter hovered overhead.

Earlier, most of the Donald Trump backers who were walking to the inauguration past Union Station tried to ignore protesters outside the train station.

Then there’s Doug Rahm, who engaged in a lengthy and sometimes profane yelling match with protesters.

“Get a job,” Rahm said. “Stop crying snowflakes, Trump won.”

Rahm – who’s from Philadelphia and does high-rise restorations, is with Bikers for Trump. He says the protesters should get behind the new president.

He says, “This is unite America day.”

