Former Steelers Rev Up Fans At Stage AE Pep Rally

January 20, 2017 11:05 PM By David Highfield
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It felt and sounded like fans might literally raise the roof at Stage AE during a pep rally for the Pittsburgh Steelers on Friday night.

The team will play in the AFC Championship Game this weekend against the New England Patriots.

The crowd roared for former Steelers Kevin Greene, Hines Ward, Chris Hoke and Brett Keisel. Injured defensive end Cam Heyward offered some advice on how to beat the Patriots.

Heyward: “We got to hit Tom Brady.”

Ward: “Hit him. We got to hit him.”

Heyward: “We got to hit Tom Brady.”

Ward: “We got to hit him again.”

Meanwhile, enthusiastic fans revealed some of their superstitions.

“I wear the same clothes and same bracelets and same earrings,” said Robin Steinatimer, of Valencia.

Backstage, Ward said he still had some deep-rooted feelings about New England.

“I play in two championship games against Patriots, and they celebrated on Heinz Field. And I sat out there for a long time and watched the confetti, and I never wanted to feel that feeling ever again,” said Ward. “That’s still deep-rooted inside of me. So, I hope we can go out there and return the favor.”

Ward will serve as honorary captain for the Steelers during the game.

Actor, Mount Lebanon native and diehard Pittsburgh sports’ fan Joe Manganiello stopped by Pittsburgh on his way to the game in Foxboro to rev up the crowd.

“There was no way I wasn’t going to stop here and be a part of this on Friday night before we get up there,” he told the fired-up crowd.

He says he’s always been and always will be a Steelers fan.

