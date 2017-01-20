Furry Tails: Cowboy, Shep & Mandi Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

_____________________________________________________

Cowboy

Animal Friends

Cowboy is a handsome fellow with lots of energy! He needs a forever home that will keep him active and on-the-go!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Meet Cowboy. He’s a 3-year-old American Pit Bull Terrier who looks forward to play time every day. When Cowboy came to Animal Friends, he was reserved and shy, but he’s really come out of his shell over the past several weeks. He has played with other dogs, but prefers to play with a human companion. That’s why he would enjoy being the only dog in the house. Because of his high energy, he would also do well in an adult-only home. Cowboy is looking for someone to give him a loving home. Stop by and meet him today!

If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

_____________________________________________________

Shep

Orphans of the Storm

Shep has been waiting too long to find his forever family! He loves walks, and needs someone willing to give his ears extra care and attention.

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Shep is a very nice Shepherd mix. He is good-natured and friendly and loves walking with volunteers. However, this guy has been waiting for a good home for three years at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning. Shep needs a special family because he does not get along with some male dogs, and needs regular ear cleaning. And, he is also not a pup, but about 9-years-old. Because Shep is a long-term orphan, his adoption fee is paid by a generous donor.

To find out more about how to adopt Shep, visit this link!

Click the links to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County!

_____________________________________________________

Mandy

Western Pa. Humane Society/Animal Rescue League

Mandy needs a second chance at a forever home! She’s a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she’ll be your best friend forever!

Western Pa. Humane Society Pet Profile:

I came to the shelter in June when my previous owner became ill and could no longer care for me. Everyone here is very nice to me and the shelter volunteers read me stories and pet me, but I miss having a family of my own. I am a little shy when first meeting new people, but once I warm up, I do like being pet and having people talk to me! I have been around other cats before, and here at the shelter I have kitty roommates and we all get along great!

To find out more about how to adopt Mandy, visit this link!

Click the links to learn more about pet adoption at Western Pa. Humane Society and the Animal Rescue League!

_____________________________________________________

Stay tuned animal lovers for more Furry Tails! You can follow me on Twitter at @HeatherLang24