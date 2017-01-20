Inauguration Day: Donald Trump Prepares For Swearing-In Ceremony

WASHINGTON (NewsRadio 1020 KDKA/AP) – Donald Trump upended American politics and energized voters angry with Washington, and now the real estate mogul and reality television star will be sworn in as the 45th president of the United States.

Republicans will be in control of the White House for the first time in eight years.

Ebullient Trump supporters have flocked to the nation’s capital for the inaugural festivities, some wearing red hats emblazoned with his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan.

The Trumps and the Obamas will travel together in the presidential limousine for the short trip to the Capitol for the noon swearing-in ceremony.

CBS News’ White Chief White House Correspondent Major Garrett says he doesn’t think the enormity of the day get to Trump.

“He was always the one most confident on what he could achieve if the American people were ready for his message and it turns out, in a surprising way to many, the American people were,” says Garrett.

Garrett says he’s been told the moment the President-elect walks out of the Capitol can be daunting.

“The weight of the office, the expectations of the country [and] the difficulties of the job really begin[s] to fall upon [the president’s] shoulders in a way that they actual feel. It’s a physical reaction you have on day one,” says Garrett.

